Eventmix
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: eventmix.live
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Eventmix on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and engagement areas that are fully customizable.
Categories:
Website: eventmix.live
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Eventmix. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.