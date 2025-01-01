Top Cutshort Alternatives

Indeed

indeed.com

Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Zoho Recruit

zoho.com

Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.

Handshake

joinhandshake.com

Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.

LinkedIn Recruiter

linkedin.com

LinkedIn Recruiter is a mobile app for recruiters to manage candidate searches, communications, and pipelines while on the go.

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

HireVue

hirevue.com

HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.

Paychex

paychex.com

The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.

Wellfound

wellfound.com

Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Manatal

manatal.com

Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Bayt

bayt.com

Bayt is a job platform in the MENA region that connects employers with candidates, offering CV search, hiring management, and recruitment analytics.

TextUs

textus.com

TextUs is a communication platform that enables SMS interactions for recruiters and sellers to improve engagement, manage contacts, and automate messaging.

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

CareerBuilder

careerbuilder.com

CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.

Teamtailor

teamtailor.com

Teamtailor is a cloud-based recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for candidate management, career site creation, and DEI practices.

Glider AI

glider.ai

Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.

Degreed

degreed.com

Degreed is a learning platform that helps users develop skills, track progress, and enhance career mobility through personalized learning and skill assessments.

Rytfit.ai

rytfit.ai

Rytfit.ai is an AI-driven workforce management platform that streamlines HR processes, enhances recruiting, and improves employee engagement and retention.

Workstream

workstream.us

Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.

JobDiva

jobdiva.com

JobDiva is a recruitment management platform that streamlines applicant tracking, onboarding, and candidate information management for organizations.

Freshteam

freshworks.com

Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.

SignalHire

signalhire.com

SignalHire is a platform that provides contact info from over 350 million profiles, helping users find candidates or leads through verified emails and phone numbers.

FinalScout

finalscout.com

FinalScout helps find professional email addresses from LinkedIn and create personalized outreach messages using AI technology.

