Top Cribl Alternatives

Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.
New Relic
newrelic.com
New Relic is a cloud-based observability platform that monitors application performance and infrastructure for insights and issue resolution.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.
Better Stack
betterstack.com
Better Stack is a monitoring and logging platform that helps users visualize, manage, and troubleshoot their technology stack efficiently.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.
logit.io
logit.io
Logit.io is a log management platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and visualize log data for improved system performance and monitoring.
Validato
validato.io
Validato is a platform that tests security controls through safe simulations of cyber attack methods to validate configurations.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
Confluent
confluent.io
Confluent is a cloud-native platform for real-time data streaming and processing, helping organizations manage and utilize live data efficiently.
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic is a cloud platform for log management and analytics, enabling real-time data insights for security, operations, and business intelligence.
Logz.io
logz.io
Logz.io is a log management and analytics platform that helps cloud-native businesses monitor, troubleshoot, and secure their environments using AI.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
Streamkap
streamkap.com
Streamkap is a data capture platform that synchronizes data in real-time from databases to various destinations like data warehouses and data lakes.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace provides observability and security tools for IT environments to enhance performance, compliance, and automate operational tasks.
Ably
ably.com
Ably provides cloud infrastructure and APIs for developers to build and scale real-time applications like chat, games, and IoT, ensuring reliable data streaming and low latency.
Mux
mux.com
Mux simplifies video streaming integration for developers with APIs for on-demand and live video, real-time analytics, and customizable playback features.
Memfault
memfault.com
Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices, enabling OTA updates and comprehensive metrics collection to monitor and manage device performance and security.
Mezmo
mezmo.com
Mezmo is an observability platform for real-time log data management and analysis, enabling users to gain actionable insights and enhance operational efficiency.
WarpStream
warpstream.com
WarpStream is a Kafka-compatible data streaming platform that uses object storage for scalable and cost-efficient data management.
Pusher
pusher.com
Pusher provides hosted APIs for integrating real-time features into web and mobile apps, enabling scalable messaging, collaboration, and notifications.
Sematext
sematext.com
Sematext is a monitoring platform for applications and infrastructure, providing log management, performance monitoring, and real-time observability across various environments.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.
Nexla
nexla.com
Nexla is a data integration platform that simplifies the process of integrating, transforming, and managing data across various applications, enhancing productivity for teams.
Spotfire
spotfire.com
Spotfire is a data analytics platform that enables users to visualize, analyze, and collaborate on large datasets in real-time, supporting both cloud and on-premise deployments.
Keen
keen.io
Keen is an event data management app that collects, stores, queries, and presents data to help analyze product usage and improve user experiences.
OpenResty
openresty.com
OpenResty is a web platform that combines Nginx and LuaJIT to build scalable web applications and services, enabling dynamic request handling and efficient server management.
Edge Delta
edgedelta.com
Edge Delta monitors data in real-time, detects anomalies, and automates issue resolution, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing troubleshooting time.
Veriato
veriato.com
Veriato is employee monitoring software that uses AI to analyze user behavior, enhancing security, productivity, and risk management in various work environments.
Coralogix
coralogix.com
Coralogix offers observability for logs, metrics, and traces, enabling real-time analysis without indexing, ensuring data retention and control for application monitoring.
PubNub
pubnub.com
PubNub enables real-time communication for applications, supporting chat, live updates, and data streams with a scalable, secure platform.
