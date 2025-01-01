Top Cribl Alternatives

Datadog

Datadog

datadoghq.com

Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.

New Relic

New Relic

newrelic.com

New Relic is a cloud-based observability platform that monitors application performance and infrastructure for insights and issue resolution.

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Elastic Cloud is a cloud-native platform for enterprise search, observability, and security, enabling efficient monitoring and integration with major cloud services.

Better Stack

Better Stack

betterstack.com

Better Stack is a monitoring and logging platform that helps users visualize, manage, and troubleshoot their technology stack efficiently.

SolarWinds

SolarWinds

solarwinds.com

The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.

logit.io

logit.io

logit.io

Logit.io is a log management platform that helps organizations collect, analyze, and visualize log data for improved system performance and monitoring.

Validato

Validato

validato.io

Validato is a platform that tests security controls through safe simulations of cyber attack methods to validate configurations.

Splunk

Splunk

splunk.com

Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.

Confluent

Confluent

confluent.io

Confluent is a cloud-native platform for real-time data streaming and processing, helping organizations manage and utilize live data efficiently.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic

sumologic.com

Sumo Logic is a cloud platform for log management and analytics, enabling real-time data insights for security, operations, and business intelligence.

Logz.io

Logz.io

logz.io

Logz.io is a log management and analytics platform that helps cloud-native businesses monitor, troubleshoot, and secure their environments using AI.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.

Streamkap

Streamkap

streamkap.com

Streamkap is a data capture platform that synchronizes data in real-time from databases to various destinations like data warehouses and data lakes.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace

dynatrace.com

Dynatrace provides observability and security tools for IT environments to enhance performance, compliance, and automate operational tasks.

Ably

Ably

ably.com

Ably provides cloud infrastructure and APIs for developers to build and scale real-time applications like chat, games, and IoT, ensuring reliable data streaming and low latency.

Mux

Mux

mux.com

Mux simplifies video streaming integration for developers with APIs for on-demand and live video, real-time analytics, and customizable playback features.

Memfault

Memfault

memfault.com

Memfault is an observability tool for embedded devices, enabling OTA updates and comprehensive metrics collection to monitor and manage device performance and security.

Mezmo

Mezmo

mezmo.com

Mezmo is an observability platform for real-time log data management and analysis, enabling users to gain actionable insights and enhance operational efficiency.

WarpStream

WarpStream

warpstream.com

WarpStream is a Kafka-compatible data streaming platform that uses object storage for scalable and cost-efficient data management.

Pusher

Pusher

pusher.com

Pusher provides hosted APIs for integrating real-time features into web and mobile apps, enabling scalable messaging, collaboration, and notifications.

Sematext

Sematext

sematext.com

Sematext is a monitoring platform for applications and infrastructure, providing log management, performance monitoring, and real-time observability across various environments.

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Tealium is a customer data platform that connects and manages customer data from various sources to enhance engagement and optimize marketing efforts.

Nexla

Nexla

nexla.com

Nexla is a data integration platform that simplifies the process of integrating, transforming, and managing data across various applications, enhancing productivity for teams.

Spotfire

Spotfire

spotfire.com

Spotfire is a data analytics platform that enables users to visualize, analyze, and collaborate on large datasets in real-time, supporting both cloud and on-premise deployments.

Keen

Keen

keen.io

Keen is an event data management app that collects, stores, queries, and presents data to help analyze product usage and improve user experiences.

OpenResty

OpenResty

openresty.com

OpenResty is a web platform that combines Nginx and LuaJIT to build scalable web applications and services, enabling dynamic request handling and efficient server management.

Edge Delta

Edge Delta

edgedelta.com

Edge Delta monitors data in real-time, detects anomalies, and automates issue resolution, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing troubleshooting time.

Veriato

Veriato

veriato.com

Veriato is employee monitoring software that uses AI to analyze user behavior, enhancing security, productivity, and risk management in various work environments.

Coralogix

Coralogix

coralogix.com

Coralogix offers observability for logs, metrics, and traces, enabling real-time analysis without indexing, ensuring data retention and control for application monitoring.

PubNub

PubNub

pubnub.com

PubNub enables real-time communication for applications, supporting chat, live updates, and data streams with a scalable, secure platform.

