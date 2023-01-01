Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, calendar, scheduling and much more. We're building the go-to platform for your core business needs. Saving you time, money and stress. Always have an overview of your business with our dashboard and widgets. Boards - Flexible. Customisable. Powerful. Create, set-up and manage Boards your way. Task Boards, project Boards, Boards to track processes. Boards to manage staff. Boards for any solution, or problem. Link Boards to projects. Have independent Boards. Really the choice is yours Projects - Follow projects all in one place with briefs, tasks, timelines, time tracking, conversations, decisions, invoices, proposals and contracts together. Invoices - Send, track and get paid using our invoices feature. People - Save contacts and keep a track of your interaction and communications with them.

Website: coretal.co

