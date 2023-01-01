Connect instantly with leads generated through your marketing efforts with our sales engagement automation platform and CRM. Send a personalized text message, receive a phone call, send an email or even a box of brownies within 29 seconds, when you receive a lead to maximize lead conversion. Our Franchise clients love that they can guarantee 100% lead follow-up across their networks using our platform. Convert leads effortlessly through our automated follow-up and scheduling technology. Schedule appointments, calls, texts and emails to your customers according to your desired time frame and frequency. Also, ensure your team is following up consistently with each quote, each lost opportunity, and each converted lead. Create long-term relationships and retain customers through our automated retention program. Engage with your clients with minimal effort from you. Schedule emails, texts, and calls, and send personalized post cards, thank you cards, brownies, golf balls, or other physical media to create a rich, omni-channel retention and re-engagement strategy. Use our integrated proposal management tools to create beautiful proposals or quick quotes. Receive notifications when they have been opened, and when your clients have used our e-signature tools to sign and approve your job. Automate online review management to make sure you optimize your online reputation using our reputation manager tool as well. Our platform was designed for home service and other service franchises and businesses. Our data architecture enables franchise systems to deploy our platform out of the box without massive customization to meet their needs. Business owners and franchisors alike love our visual pipeline and our dynamic dashboards. Track and monitor growth across lead flow, lead attribution, sales progression, activity, and close rates across multi-location or multi-unit businesses

Website: clienttether.com

