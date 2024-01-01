CircleLoop

Website: circleloop.com

UK Cloud Telecoms provider bringing your entire phone system together in powerful desktop and mobile apps starting at just 5.00 per month (7 day FREE trial) Circle Loop features include personalised voicemail, call recording, call transfer, contact management, conference calling. Circle Loop integrates with the SaaS tools that you use including Hubspot Zoho Pipedrive Zapier Capsule Drift FLG Free Agent Infusionsoft Intercom Nimble Insightly
Categories:
Business
VoIP Providers

