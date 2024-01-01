Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Botbuz on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

BotBuz positions itself as a powerful, no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to enhance their customer experience, boost sales, and streamline their operations through the use of intelligent, multi-channel chatbots across various platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and more.

Website: botbuz.com

