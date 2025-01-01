Top BitNinja Alternatives

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

HackerOne

HackerOne

hackerone.com

HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.

Fastly

Fastly

fastly.com

Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.

Virusdie

Virusdie

virusdie.com

Virusdie is a website security app that cleans and protects websites automatically, offering expert help on demand.

Synack

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Pentera

Pentera

pentera.io

Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.

Pentest Tools

Pentest Tools

pentest-tools.com

Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.

Sucuri

Sucuri

sucuri.net

Sucuri is a cloud-based security solution that protects websites from malware, DDoS attacks, and other threats, offering scanning, removal, and monitoring services.

StackPath

StackPath

stackpath.com

StackPath is an edge computing platform that offers CDN services, security solutions, and infrastructure for enhanced website performance and data processing.

Snyk

Snyk

snyk.io

Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.

Cymulate

Cymulate

cymulate.com

Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.

Mlytics

Mlytics

mlytics.com

Mlytics is a Multi CDN solution that improves website performance and reduces downtime by monitoring and managing multiple CDNs through an intelligent load balancing system.

Defendify

Defendify

defendify.com

Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.

Malcare

Malcare

malcare.com

MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

Intigriti

Intigriti

intigriti.com

Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.

CyberSmart

CyberSmart

cybersmart.co.uk

CyberSmart enhances digital security for businesses, offering tools for protection against cyber threats and supporting certification for compliance standards.

hCaptcha

hCaptcha

hcaptcha.com

hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.

HostedScan

HostedScan

hostedscan.com

HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.

Patchstack

Patchstack

patchstack.com

Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

Harness

Harness

harness.io

Harness is a continuous delivery platform that automates software deployment, verification, and rollback, improving efficiency and security for DevOps teams.

Detectify

Detectify

detectify.com

Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.

SentryPage

SentryPage

sentrypage.com

SentryPage is a tool for monitoring website defacement and intrusion, featuring detection engines for attack signatures and external resources.

Trust Guard

Trust Guard

trustguard.com

Trust Guard app provides website security through vulnerability scans and trust seals, helping users enhance sales and offering a free security scan.

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.

Beagle Security

Beagle Security

beaglesecurity.com

Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.

Aikido Security

Aikido Security

aikido.dev

Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.

