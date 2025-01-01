Top BitNinja Alternatives

Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Virusdie
virusdie.com
Virusdie is a website security app that cleans and protects websites automatically, offering expert help on demand.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.
Sucuri
sucuri.net
Sucuri is a cloud-based security solution that protects websites from malware, DDoS attacks, and other threats, offering scanning, removal, and monitoring services.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an edge computing platform that offers CDN services, security solutions, and infrastructure for enhanced website performance and data processing.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.
Mlytics
mlytics.com
Mlytics is a Multi CDN solution that improves website performance and reduces downtime by monitoring and managing multiple CDNs through an intelligent load balancing system.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Malcare
malcare.com
MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.
CyberSmart
cybersmart.co.uk
CyberSmart enhances digital security for businesses, offering tools for protection against cyber threats and supporting certification for compliance standards.
hCaptcha
hcaptcha.com
hCaptcha is a security tool that protects websites from bots by verifying users through challenges, ensuring privacy and data protection.
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.
Patchstack
patchstack.com
Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Harness
harness.io
Harness is a continuous delivery platform that automates software deployment, verification, and rollback, improving efficiency and security for DevOps teams.
Detectify
detectify.com
Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.
SentryPage
sentrypage.com
SentryPage is a tool for monitoring website defacement and intrusion, featuring detection engines for attack signatures and external resources.
Trust Guard
trustguard.com
Trust Guard app provides website security through vulnerability scans and trust seals, helping users enhance sales and offering a free security scan.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Beagle Security
beaglesecurity.com
Beagle Security identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering actionable insights and automated penetration testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.
