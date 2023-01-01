WebCatalog
With Basaas you can enable seamless digital work for every employee while increasing productivity. Basaas includes a unified and integrated digital workplace and a cross-app task management to boost your productivity. You can support every colleague with a device-independent digital workplace and distribute your apps for teams or departments. You can also integrate all task management tools to an overarching solution and simplify daily routines for all employees in a single solution.

Website: workplace.basaas.com

