AppDirect
marketplace.appdirect.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the AppDirect app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AppDirect is a free web-based application. It allows you to use and manage business applications in one simple and secure site, from anywhere.
Website: marketplace.appdirect.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AppDirect. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.