Top Appcast Alternatives

Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.
LinkedIn Recruiter
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Recruiter is a mobile app for recruiters to manage candidate searches, communications, and pipelines while on the go.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Teamtailor is a cloud-based recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for candidate management, career site creation, and DEI practices.
Built In
builtin.com
Built In connects professionals with startup and tech job opportunities while providing industry news and resources for career development.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is a recruitment management platform that streamlines applicant tracking, onboarding, and candidate information management for organizations.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.
Adway
adway.ai
Adway automates social recruitment marketing to help companies attract and onboard talent more efficiently.
PowerToFly
powertofly.com
PowerToFly connects professionals with job opportunities, facilitating remote work applications, networking, and career growth.
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is an SMS and email communication platform that uses AI and automation to enhance business productivity and customer engagement.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is an applicant tracking system (ATS) that streamlines hiring by automating job postings, managing applications, and facilitating team collaboration.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
GrabJobs
grabjobs.co
GrabJobs is a job search app for part-time and full-time positions in various sectors, available in Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense is a talent engagement platform that automates and streamlines the recruitment process, offering features like candidate scoring, interview scheduling, and text messaging.
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Vizzy is a recruitment platform that enhances early career hiring by allowing candidates to create interactive profiles that showcase their skills and personalities.
100Hires
100hires.com
100Hires is an applicant tracking system that helps businesses manage recruitment processes, including candidate sourcing, interviews, and collaboration tools.
Talentfy
talentify.io
Talentfy is a recruitment software that helps recruiters source candidates from various channels and maintain candidate engagement during the hiring process.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
JazzHR
jazzhr.com
JazzHR is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes through candidate tracking, collaboration tools, and customizable job listings for businesses.
Phenom
phenom.com
Phenom is an AI-powered platform that streamlines talent acquisition and management, enhancing candidate experiences and employee development.
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
ApplicantPro is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment with tools for managing job postings, applications, and hiring workflows.
