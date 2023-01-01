Altamira HRM

Altamira Recruiting is a cloud-based software that allows to manage the entire process of search and selection for new employees. It is easy to use and fully customizable for the needs of businesses and recruitment companies. Companies that choose to use Altamira Recruiting will have at their disposal a personalized Career Site, integration with all major job portals and social networks, a feature-rich CV database, a powerful reporting system and much more.

Website: platform.altamirahrm.com

