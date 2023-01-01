Altamira HRM
platform.altamirahrm.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Altamira HRM on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: platform.altamirahrm.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Altamira HRM. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
MyRecruitment+
myrecruitmentplus.com
Jobersy
app.jobersy.com
onlyfy
onlyfy.io
Heyrecruit
heyrecruit.de
Beetween
software9.beetween.com
TradesFactor
app.tradesfactor.com
SlidesCarnival
slidescarnival.com
ITEMS People
people.items.rs
BỉzRun
ui.bizrun.com
JobsMedia
client.jobsmedia.ca
BizRun
ui.bizrun.com
Breezy HR
app.breezy.hr