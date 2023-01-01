BizRun ATS is intuitive, easy-to-use, and affordable Applicant Tracking and Recruitment Software that helps businesses attract, interview and hire the right talent. Features include branded career site, online job posting, social integration, form building, resume importing, collaboration, pre-screening, communication tracking, video interviewing, referral program, applicant analytics, onboarding and more. Plus it's integrated with our cloud-based HR suite. Built for companies with 50+ employees

Website: ui.bizrun.com

