MyRecruitment+

MyRecruitment+

myrecruitmentplus.com

Cloud-based Recruitment Software Platform - it helps recruitment professionals to manage their entire recruitment and on-boarding process online from the cloud. The main modules include Job-approval workflow, Posting, Career Site, Recruitment Process, On-boarding and finally Integration with Payroll.

