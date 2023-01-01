A skilled trades labor management platform with workforce management tools for construction employers, workers, vocational schools & students. These include recruiting, applicant tracking, job offer management, job board, searchable skilled worker database, custom company home page, onboarding, performance management, learning management, customizable reporting, data visualization with Microsoft Business Intelligence (BI), easy partner organization data integration, and more.

Website: tradesfactor.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TradesFactor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.