Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.

Categories:

Business
Content Analytics Software
Email Tracking Software
Lead Capture Software
Email Deliverability Tools

Website: allegrow.co

