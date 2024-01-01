Play the famous game of questioning and bluffing! You're an FBI detective. Problem: someone in your department is an enemy spy. Your full department has been brought in. You must question each other to discover the spy.

Website: spyfall.app

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Spyfall verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.