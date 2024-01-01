MLOps Platforms - Beliebteste Apps
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Neue App übermitteln
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Die von Google angebotene Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ist eine Reihe von Cloud-Computing-Diensten, die auf derselben Infrastruktur ausgeführt werden, die Google intern für seine Endbenutzerprodukte wie Google Search, Gmail, Dateispeicher und YouTube verwendet. Neben einer Reihe von Verwaltungstools ...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks ist ein Unternehmen, das von den ursprünglichen Entwicklern von Apache Spark gegründet wurde. Databricks entstand aus dem AMPLab-Projekt an der University of California, Berkeley, das an der Entwicklung von Apache Spark beteiligt war, einem Open-Source-Framework für verteiltes Computing, ...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Bringen Sie Ihre Daten in das Zeitalter der KI. Gestalten Sie die Art und Weise, wie jeder auf Daten und Erkenntnisse zugreift, diese verwaltet und darauf reagiert, neu, indem Sie alle Datenquellen und Analysedienste miteinander verbinden – auf einer einzigen, KI-gestützten Plattform.
Scale AI
scale.com
Weltklasseunternehmen vertrauen darauf, dass Scale hochwertige Trainingsdaten für KI-Anwendungen wie selbstfahrende Autos, Kartierung, AR/VR, Robotik und mehr liefert.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Die Datenmaschine für KI. Datenkuratierung, KI-gestützte Kennzeichnung, Modellschulung und -diagnose sowie Kennzeichnungsdienste – alles auf einer Plattform, um bemerkenswert schnell bessere KI-Produkte zu entwickeln.
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
Protokollieren, organisieren, vergleichen, registrieren und teilen Sie alle Metadaten Ihres ML-Modells an einem einzigen Ort. - Automatisieren und standardisieren Sie, wenn Ihr Modellierungsteam wächst - Arbeiten Sie mit Ihrem Team und in der gesamten Organisation an Modellen und Ergebnissen zusamm...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Einfaches und schnelles Anmerkungstool zur Skalierung Ihrer maschinellen Lernprojekte.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Erstellen, optimieren, iterieren und verwalten Sie Ihre KI-Modelle schneller mit Trainingsdaten höchster Qualität.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Von Datenwissenschaftlern geliebt, von der IT gesteuert. Ihre Komplettlösung für Data Science und ML-Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Datenpipelines in der Cloud.
V7
v7labs.com
Die vollständige Infrastruktur für Unternehmensschulungsdaten, einschließlich Beschriftung, Arbeitsabläufe, Datensätze und Human-in-the-Loop.
SAP
sap.com
Unser Ziel bei SAP ist es, dazu beizutragen, dass die Welt besser funktioniert und das Leben der Menschen verbessert. Unser Versprechen ist es, innovativ zu sein, um unseren Kunden dabei zu helfen, ihr Bestes zu geben. SAP ist bestrebt, jedem Kunden dabei zu helfen, ein optimal geführtes Unternehmen...
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave ist ein spezialisierter Cloud-Anbieter, der eine riesige Auswahl an GPUs auf der Grundlage der schnellsten und flexibelsten Infrastruktur der Branche bereitstellt.
Modelshop
modelshop.com
Modelshop bietet alle Tools, die Sie zum Erstellen von KI-Modellen benötigen, auf einer Plattform. Überspringen Sie den Codierungsschritt und liefern Sie intelligente Lösungen schneller als bisher möglich.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade secur...
Encord
encord.com
Alle Tools, die Sie benötigen, um schneller bessere Modelle zu erstellen Encord ist die führende Datenplattform für fortgeschrittene Computer-Vision-Teams: Optimieren Sie Etikettierungs- und RLHF-Workflows, beobachten und bewerten Sie Modelle sowie verwalten und kuratieren Sie Daten, um schneller z...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Endlich eine Lösung für Unternehmen Mit dem umfassenden Markenleitfaden und den KI-Anpassungsfunktionen von Mark AI bieten wir eine Lösung auf Unternehmensebene, mit der Sie die Identität und Botschaften Ihrer KI so gestalten können, dass sie den Anforderungen Ihres Unternehmens gerecht werden.
Statsig
statsig.com
Von einfachen A/B-Tests bis hin zu fortgeschrittenen Experimenten nutzen schnell wachsende Unternehmen Statsig, um ihr Wachstum zu beschleunigen.
Portkey
portkey.ai
Ship reliable, fast, and cost-efficient Gen AI apps with Portkey's Observability Suite and Open-source AI Gateway.
Faros AI
faros.ai
Faros AI is your Infrastructure for Engineering Operations - Single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more! Faros integrates all your engineering data sources to give you holistic visibility into the entire software development lifecycle. It takes the guesswork out of planning so that ...
Credo.ai
credo.ai
Credo AI is on a mission to empower enterprises to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI’s cutting-edge AI governance platform automates AI oversight and risk management while enabling regulatory compliance to emerging global standards like the EU AI Act, NIST, and ISO. Cr...
Verta
verta.ai
Verta is a Palo Alto-based startup building software infrastructure to help enterprise data science and machine learning (ML) teams rapidly develop and deploy ML models. The Verta platform builds upon pioneering research at MIT CSAIL on ModelDB, the first open-source model management system, current...
Tenyks
tenyks.ai
Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that h...
Superwise
superwise.ai
As more businesses rely on AI models to boost their impact and their bottom-line, the need for managing, monitoring and optimizing the real-life behaviour of these models grows. Superwise.ai is the company that monitors and assures the health of AI models in production. Already used by top-tier org...
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty ist jetzt Teil von CloudFactory, einem weltweit führenden Anbieter von Human-in-the-Loop-KI-Lösungen, die den KI-Lebenszyklus beschleunigen. Keine Abstriche mehr bei der Qualität zugunsten der Effizienz. Erfahren Sie mehr über Accelerated Annotation, ein neues Vision AI-Produkt, das die erst...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
Die PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (die Engine) ist eine Plattform für Datenwissenschaft und maschinelles Lernen (ML), die es jedem, auch unerfahrenen Benutzern, ermöglicht, kostengünstig leistungsstarke ML-Anwendungen in Minuten oder Stunden zu erstellen, nicht in Wochen oder Monaten – nein Codi...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Verwandeln Sie Ihre lokalen Analyseskripte in leistungsstarke datengesteuerte Anwendungen! UbiOps ist eine benutzerfreundliche Bereitstellungs- und Bereitstellungsebene für Ihren Data Science-, KI- und ML-Code. Es verwandelt Ihre Python- und R-Modelle und -Skripte in Live-Webdienste, sodass Sie sie...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak ist eine vollständig verwaltete, zugängliche und zuverlässige KI-Plattform, die es KI-Anwendern ermöglicht, Daten zu transformieren und zu speichern, ihre KI-Anwendungen zu erstellen, zu trainieren und bereitzustellen und dann ihre gesamte Pipeline zu überwachen – alles auf einer einzigen Platt...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produziert den weltweit schnellsten und leistungsstärksten mathematischen Optimierungslöser – den Gurobi Optimizer – der von führenden globalen Unternehmen in mehr als 40 verschiedenen Branchen verwendet wird, um ihre komplexen, realen Probleme schnell zu lösen und automatisierte Entscheidung...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry ist ein Cloud-natives PaaS für Teams für maschinelles Lernen, mit dem sie ML/LLM-Anwendungen schneller, skalierbarer und kosteneffizienter auf ihrer eigenen Cloud-/On-Prem-Infrastruktur mit den richtigen Governance-Kontrollen erstellen, bereitstellen und versenden können, sodass sie 90 e...
SAS
sas.com
Erledigen Sie mehr mit schnellerer, produktiverer KI und Analyse vom vertrauenswürdigsten Analysepartner der Welt. Produzieren Sie mit SAS Antworten so schnell, wie die Welt Daten produziert. Mit über vierzig Jahren Erfahrung in der Analyseinnovation bietet SAS Kunden auf der ganzen Welt THE POWER T...
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI ist eine führende Computer-Vision-Plattform und ein Anbieter professioneller Dienstleistungen, der End-to-End-MLOps- und DataOps-Workflows der Enterprise-Klasse bereitstellt, um die Einführung und Entwicklung datenzentrierter KI zu beschleunigen. Durch die praktische Anwendung der KI-basie...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multisensor-Kennzeichnungsplattform für Robotik und autonomes Fahren. Segments.ai ist eine schnelle und genaue Datenkennzeichnungsplattform für die Annotation von Multisensordaten. Über die intuitiven Beschriftungsschnittstellen für Bilder, Videos und 3D-Punktwolken (Lidar und RGBD) können Sie Segme...
Datature
datature.io
Datature vereinfacht die Art und Weise, wie Menschen Deep-Learning-Fähigkeiten aufbauen. Mithilfe von Nexus, unserer End-to-End-Plattform #nocode mlops, ermöglichen wir jedem, eigene KI-Durchbrüche zu erzielen.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr ist die einzige Trainingsdatenplattform mit Smart Feedback Loop. Unsere Technologie hilft AI-First-Organisationen, die Computer-Vision-KI entwickeln, um Automatisierung in ihre Datenpipeline zu integrieren. Unsere SaaS-Plattform löst Herausforderungen für ML-Wissenschaftler, die einen schn...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute transformiert die Marketing-Attribution in der Medienausstrahlung durch den Einsatz KI-gestützter Technologie, die nahezu in Echtzeit Leistungsmetriken für Werbung in allen Sendeformaten liefert, einschließlich geplanter und außerplanmäßiger Spots (Live-Lesungen, Promos mit organi...
censius
censius.ai
Die KI-Beobachtungsplattform für ML-Teams in Unternehmen. Verschaffen Sie sich eine durchgängige Sichtbarkeit Ihrer strukturierten und unstrukturierten Produktionsmodelle und verfolgen Sie einen proaktiven Ansatz bei der Modellverwaltung, um kontinuierlich zuverlässiges ML bereitzustellen.