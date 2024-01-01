Superwise

Superwise

As more businesses rely on AI models to boost their impact and their bottom-line, the need for managing, monitoring and optimizing the real-life behaviour of these models grows. Superwise.ai is the company that monitors and assures the health of AI models in production. Already used by top-tier organizations, Superwise.ai monitors millions of predictions daily to eliminate the risks derived by these models’ black-box nature: bad decisions, unwanted bias, and compliance issues. Their AI assurance solution acts as the one source of truth for all the stakeholders, and empowers data science and operational teams with the right insights to scale their use of AI by becoming more independent, agile, and gain confidence in their models’ operations. Implemented use cases include Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) predictions, fraud detection, lead scoring, underwriting, credit risk, and more. Recognized for its innovative technology and approach, Gartner recently named superwise as a 2020 Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Governance.
Kategorien:
Business
MLOps Platforms

Website: superwise.ai

