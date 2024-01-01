Tenyks

Tenyks

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: tenyks.ai

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Tenyks auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that helps AI developers working with computer vision data to build more reliable software faster. Specifically, our platform helps ML developers understand what's wrong with their software and fix it. At Tenyks we set our goals ridiculously high and stick together to go further than anything previously imaginable. We start small, work hard, and deliver fast, embracing the inevitable obstacles with open hearts because challenges fuel our burning desire for learning. Tenyksians make no distinction between work and play. We simply pursue our vision of excellence, leaving others to decide whether we are working or playing.
Kategorien:
Software Development
MLOps Platforms

Website: tenyks.ai

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Tenyks verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

V7

V7

v7labs.com

SAP

SAP

sap.com

CoreWeave

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

Cogniphi

Cogniphi

cogniphi.com

Collectors

Collectors

collectors.com

TakeLessons

TakeLessons

takelessons.com

WiserNotify

WiserNotify

wisernotify.com

Datature

Datature

datature.io

Labellerr

Labellerr

labellerr.com

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

adnomaly

adnomaly

adnomaly.de

Spotibo

Spotibo

spotibo.com

FlyCode

FlyCode

flycode.com

RunLve

RunLve

web.runlve.com

Geek Culture

Geek Culture

geekculture.co

Erkunden

Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.