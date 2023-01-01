WebCatalog

Voucherify

Voucherify

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: voucherify.io

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Voucherify على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track customized coupons, gift cards, referrals, discounts, loyalty programs, and giveaway campaigns like e-commerce giants do, but at a fraction of the cost. Voucherify offers a flexible rules engine to boost your conversion and retention rates without burning the promotion budget. We have earned the trust of over 250 customers (among them Clorox, Pomelo, ABInBev, OVO Energy, SIG Combibloc, DB Schenker, Woowa Brothers, Bellroy, or Bloomberg).

الفئات:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: voucherify.io

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Voucherify. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

Fivestars

Fivestars

fivestars.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

LoyaltyLion

LoyaltyLion

loyaltylion.com

Stamped

Stamped

stamped.io

Ackroo

Ackroo

ackroo.com

99minds

99minds

99minds.io

LoopyLoyalty

LoopyLoyalty

loopyloyalty.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.