Tomi.ai is a privacy-friendly website visitor and inbound lead scoring platform that predicts the probability to buy and future revenue for every website visitor and turns these predictions into: - Advertising audiences and synthetic conversions (smart bidding optimization signals) that maximize revenue (not leads) and eliminate wasted marketing spend, - Instant insights into the actual quality of traffic generated by various channels, audiences, and ad creatives, - Lead and prospect scores that help sales teams create more pipeline and close more deals.
