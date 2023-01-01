Sitesights Analytics
WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.
الموقع الإلكتروني: sitesights.io
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Sitesights Analytics على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Sitesights is a powerful web analytics tool with simplicity in mind. It's lightweight, SEO-friendly, privacy-friendly and does not require a cookie consent, and it's fully compliant with the GDPR and CCPA. Unlock Powerful Website Insights by Analyzing Your Customer Journey Today. Sitesights is designed to serve as a robust Google Analytics alternative that provides comprehensive information to obtain insightful insights about your website or mobile application. Get everything you need to improve your website constantly and create a higher revenue with data driven decisions.
الموقع الإلكتروني: sitesights.io
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Sitesights Analytics. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.