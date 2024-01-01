Sawayo

Sawayo

الموقع الإلكتروني: sawayo.de

The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel management with holiday planning. The programme allows team members to digitally sign documents via the app, as well as a document archive for viewing. The integrated working time recording, document and contract management allows companies to implement various compliance requirements with little effort, in a time-saving and legally compliant manner.
الفئات:
Business
Other HR Services Providers

الموقع الإلكتروني: sawayo.de

