Power Personas
WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.
الموقع الإلكتروني: powerpersonas.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Power Personas على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
Power Personas is an AI-powered behavioral segmentation & personalization platform that makes it easy for you to create ICPs and buyer personas that automatically show you how to align your content, messaging and branding with your customers, so it makes a bigger impact. Whether you’re targeting a single type of customer or multiple cohorts, our science-based, human-centered recommendations help just about everyone on your team.
الفئات:
الموقع الإلكتروني: powerpersonas.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Power Personas. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.