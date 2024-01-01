ChurnRX

ChurnRX

Conventional methods produce conventional results. ChurnRX's expert training takes an unconventional approach with proven methodologies that drive phenomenal results. We tailor our skills training, using your data, to scientifically implement the right playbooks and skills that drive retention at scale. ChurnRX's team of world-class retention and growth experts are armed with battle-tested methodologies for creating radical improvements that scale across entire organizations. Founded in 2015, ChurnRX has trained hundreds of leading tech companies, helping multiple reach unicorn valuation status. The company is renowned for its ability to drastically improve customer retention through its simple and unique practices.
الفئات:
Business
Customer Success Training Providers

