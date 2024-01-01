WebCatalog

Centauri AI

Centauri AI

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: centauri-ai.tech

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Centauri AI على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Centauri AI is a modern ETL and Data Science platform for banks and investment firms, starting with Structured Finance. Financial firms heavily rely on Excel, PDF, and PPT files to exchange complex asset details, leading analysts to spend hours crunching the files and extracting insights. Moreover, these data files and reports cannot be easily reused due to poor data infrastructure. Powered by AI, our product cuts hours of data wrangling work down to minutes and makes it possible to query past data easily. This helps firms evaluate assets faster and win more deals.

الموقع الإلكتروني: centauri-ai.tech

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Centauri AI. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Echobase

Echobase

echobase.ai

Clarum

Clarum

clarum.ai

Byte Scout

Byte Scout

bytescout.com

Zep AI

Zep AI

getzep.com

Starchive

Starchive

starchive.io

Webz.io

Webz.io

webz.io

Kalami

Kalami

kalami.ai

Datazip

Datazip

datazip.io

Docparser

Docparser

docparser.com

Blaze SQL

Blaze SQL

blazesql.com

FormX.ai

FormX.ai

formx.ai

Syncari

Syncari

syncari.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.