WebCatalog

Broadsign

Broadsign

WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: broadsign.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Broadsign على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Broadsign is an end-to-end software solution for media owners and buyers to holistically plan, manage and deliver out-of-home media. For Media owners: Broadsign empowers media owners to efficiently scale, manage, and sell their digital and static out-of-home inventory through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, powerful network operations, and programmatic advertising. For Brands & Agencies: Reach audiences with dynamic and flexible campaigns that deliver quality impressions in real-time. With programmatic DOOH, you can deliver contextual, targeted messaging that drives impact at every stage of your audience's journey.

الموقع الإلكتروني: broadsign.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Broadsign. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

MediaRadar

MediaRadar

mediaradar.com

Integrate

Integrate

integrate.com

Trueqrcode

Trueqrcode

trueqrcode.com

BeMob

BeMob

bemob.com

TripleLift

TripleLift

triplelift.com

Amobee

Amobee

amobee.com

Pandaily

Pandaily

pandaily.com

Google Display & Video 360

Google Display & Video 360

marketingplatform.google.com

Finix

Finix

finix.com

Jampp

Jampp

jampp.com

Adcredo

Adcredo

adcredo.io

ShipBob

ShipBob

shipbob.com

المنتج

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.