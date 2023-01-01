Broadsign
Broadsign is an end-to-end software solution for media owners and buyers to holistically plan, manage and deliver out-of-home media. For Media owners: Broadsign empowers media owners to efficiently scale, manage, and sell their digital and static out-of-home inventory through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, powerful network operations, and programmatic advertising. For Brands & Agencies: Reach audiences with dynamic and flexible campaigns that deliver quality impressions in real-time. With programmatic DOOH, you can deliver contextual, targeted messaging that drives impact at every stage of your audience's journey.
