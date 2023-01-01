BlendVision
WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.
الموقع الإلكتروني: blendvision.com
احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من BlendVision على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.
قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.
يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.
BlendVision One is a real one-stop, no-code video solution to encode, host, manage, stream and livestream videos without a hitch. We offer advanced VOD and livestreaming features, DRM security, customizable players, and API and SDK integration. Businesses can maximize video cost efficiency by up to 80% with its patented AI video technology. Customer industries span live entertainment, eLearning, corporate communications, webinars, and more.
الموقع الإلكتروني: blendvision.com
إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ BlendVision. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.