Intercom is a Conversational Relationship Platform (CRP) that helps businesses build better customer relationships through personalized, messenger-based experiences. Intercom is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Chicago, Dublin, Sydney and London. As of February 2017, Intercom has 100,000 monthly active users. As of July 2020, Intercom has 30,000+ paying customers, including Facebook, Amazon and Lyft .

Website: intercom.com

