WebCatalog

Table Duck

Table Duck

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: tableduck.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Table Duck on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Table Duck is an omnichannel communication platform to manage and automate all your customer conversations in one place.

Website: tableduck.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Table Duck. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Product

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.