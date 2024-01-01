Top Conversational Marketing Software
Conversational marketing software, also referred to as messenger marketing software, initiates personalized one-on-one interactions with potential customers, guiding them toward specific product recommendations or offers. Consumer brands employ this technology to identify interested buyers on social networks or product websites, address queries, recommend optimal products, and seamlessly transition customers to payment gateways or sales representatives for transaction closure. With integrated chatbot and artificial intelligence capabilities, sales departments can design intelligent response flows, guiding visitors through meaningful conversations based on user activity and other contextual details. This enables businesses to follow up with interested customers who may not make an immediate purchase, seamlessly continuing the conversation. Conversational marketing platforms elevate customer service standards at scale, simplifying the global buying process around the clock. Successful utilization of these platforms not only generates valuable, qualified leads but also provides insights into customer demographics and preferences, ultimately expediting the sales cycle.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can ...
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Sm...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is an easy to setup customer service platform that empowers customer facing teams to drive revenue for businesses. The all-in-one platform streamlines customer conversations across various channels, including email, SMS, calls, social media, and live chat. Helpwise eliminates the need for s...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox helps power businesses to engage with customers efficiently, generate more leads, and grow sales through WhatsApp Business APIs. Convert customer conversations into smart actions with WhatsApp Chatbots for your business. Gallabox believes in providing our customers with an end-to-end commu...
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for ...
Continually
continual.ly
Free chatbots and live chat for your website. Drag and drop chatbot builder, no coding skills required. We make sure you never miss another lead from your website. Today, when people visit your site - say to request a product demo - they expect you to reply straight away. Even when its out of hours...
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is an advanced messaging platform for automating business communication. Channels: - Social media: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram; - Website: WhatsApp and Facebook chat buttons. Features: - Auto-replies to FAQs in comments and direct messages in real time; - Proactive messaging...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% o...
Messagely
messagely.com
Customer support software & messaging platform by Messagely. Have more meaningful conversations with happier customers & grow your business faster.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Employees. The platform offers resolution-focussed automation with the best of AI + Human Intelligence. Unlock your business potential at scale! The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections US, Carrefour, ...
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platfo...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social m...
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and ...
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future cu...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a customer communication platform that helps businesses sell to and support their customers over WhatsApp and other social messaging channels. Feature highlights: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks ...
EcoSend
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...