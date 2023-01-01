Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Yandex Translate app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Website: translate.yandex.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yandex Translate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Lingvo Live
lingvolive.com
LanguageTool
languagetool.org
Definitions.net
definitions.net
Lingvist
learn.lingvist.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
DeepL Translator
deepl.com
Lingolia
lingolia.com
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Forvo
forvo.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
LanguageCourse
languagecourse.net