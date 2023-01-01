DeepL Translator
deepl.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the DeepL Translator app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
DeepL Translator is a free neural machine translation service launched on 28 August 2017 and developed by DeepL GmbH (Linguee), based in Cologne, Germany. It has received positive press asserting that it is more accurate and nuanced than Google Translate.DeepL currently offers translations between the following 11 languages and 110 language pairs: Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Additionally, approximations of language equivalence are proposed among all of those languages, using a two-step process via an English pivot. There are no advertisements on DeepL. The company wants to earn money by licensing a translation application programming interface.
Website: deepl.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DeepL Translator. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Lingvist
learn.lingvist.com
LanguageCourse
languagecourse.net
LyricsTranslate
lyricstranslate.com
italki
italki.com
Polly Lingual
pollylingu.al
Lingvo Live
lingvolive.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
AliExpress
aliexpress.com
Rakuten Viki
viki.com