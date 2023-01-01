WebCatalogWebCatalog
Canny

Canny

canny.io

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Canny app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Canny helps you collect and organize feature requests to better understand customer needs and prioritize your roadmap.

Website: canny.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Canny. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Savio

Savio

savio.io

Roadmunk

Roadmunk

login.roadmunk.com

Nolt

Nolt

nolt.io

Frill

Frill

app.frill.co

SatisMeter

SatisMeter

app.satismeter.com

Convas

Convas

app.convas.io

Formaloo

Formaloo

dash.formaloo.net

Unsub

Unsub

unsub.org

Stormboard

Stormboard

stormboard.com

GetFeedback

GetFeedback

getfeedback.com

Usersnap

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Refiner

Refiner

app.refiner.io