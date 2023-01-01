WebCatalogWebCatalog
Appraisal Smart

Appraisal Smart

appraisal-smart.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Appraisal Smart app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The Appraisal Smart™ Employee Performance Appraisal Software System offers an innovative, cutting-edge approach to administering Employee Performance Appraisals/Reviews online, and will place you at the technological forefront of this crucial Human Resources and Managerial function. It not only automates Performance Review administration, but also elevates it to a superb relationship, productivity and behavior modification tool, effectively driving change, productivity, development of core competence, and ultimately, bottom line results.

Website: appraisal-smart.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Appraisal Smart. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Oorwin

Oorwin

app.oorwin.com

ExcelSeed

ExcelSeed

excelseed.com

Trakstar

Trakstar

app.trakstar.com

PeopleCloud

PeopleCloud

hrm.people-cloud.com

BrainStorm

BrainStorm

brainstorminc.com

NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM

app.ninjarmm.com

Vueschool

Vueschool

vueschool.io

We360 AI

We360 AI

app.we360.ai

Circa

Circa

employer.circaworks.com

Riser

Riser

riserphone.com

Satelia

Satelia

app.satelia.eu

Portals.co

Portals.co

portals.co