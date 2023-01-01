It's time to get on your bike and ride in Crazy Bikes! In this 3D motorbike game you set out in Trial Park; a place full of ramps, obstacles and races. Pick your favourite out of the 7 unique bikes and explore all that the Park has to offer. Perform some daring stunts on the ramps or drive over a crashed airplane. Try to set your best times on the races and go look for all the stars and wrenches that are out for you to gather. The game even lets you play against your friend with split screen functionality. Are you ready to sate your need for speed once again with Crazy Bikes?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Crazy Bikes 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。