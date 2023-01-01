Craftomation 1
網站： poki.com
Craftomation 是 Luden IO 製作的益智遊戲。在這個遊戲中，您可以組合物品和元素來創建新的物品和元素。結合你的方式通過關卡，直到你可以製作一個機器人。然後，您將能夠使用以方框表示的功能對機器人進行編程，以幫助您完成關卡。您能完成所有關卡嗎？點擊滑鼠 - 拖放以組合元素或對機器人Craftomation 進行編程。Craftomation 由Luden IO 創建。您可以在瀏覽器或行動裝置上玩Craftomation，無需在Poki 上免費安裝或下載任何內容。
