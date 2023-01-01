CATS - Crash Arena Turbo Stars

WebCatalog
貓。 （Crash Arena Turbo Stars）是終極機器人格鬥遊戲。你玩的是 C.A.T.S.組裝你自己的機器人並與其他貓戰鬥以在錦標賽中繼續前進。為每場戰鬥挑選新零件，不斷改進和升級你的機器人。智取對手，贏得勝利，證明您擁有 CATS 遊戲中的終極戰鬥機器。我們與 Zeptolab 建立了聯繫，並將遊戲帶到了網路上，因此您現在可以在 Poki.Mouse 上獨家在線玩此應用程式 - 點擊以組裝您的機器人並玩 C.A.T.S.由位於俄羅斯的 ZeptoLab 創建。他們也是著名的《割繩子》系列的創作者。

網站： poki.com

