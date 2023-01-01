《Breaking the Bank》是受歡迎的 Henry Stickmin 遊戲系列的第一部分。幫助亨利·史蒂克敏闖入位於沙漠中央的銀行。選擇一個有風險的決定，然後觀看故事的其餘部分的發展。你可以挖掘隧道、使用炸藥、用雷射鑽孔、用破壞球拆除、使用傳送器甚至偽裝！確保多次玩“Breaking the Bank”以獲得所有結局。現在您可以在 Poki 上找到所有免費在線玩的亨利火柴人遊戲。使用滑鼠左鍵與物件互動。Breaking the Bank 是由 Puffballs United 創建的。在 Poki 上玩他們的其他傳奇 Henry Stickmin 遊戲：逃出監獄、偷走鑽石、潛入飛艇和逃離建築群

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Breaking the Bank 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。