Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day lives of marketers easier. Here’s how Vaizle customers use the tool to increase productivity and scale marketing operations profitably: 1. Get quick actionable insights from marketing data 2. Visualize marketing data from multiple channels in a single live dashboard 3. Save time by using data connectors to automatically update marketing reports 4. Create white-labeled marketing reports for leadership and clients 5. Scale marketing operations effectively by maintaining checks and balances Social media analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta: Facebook and Instagram 2. YouTube 3. LinkedIn Ad platforms Analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta Ads 2. Google Ads 3. LinkedIn Ads 4. Amazon Ads Web analytics and data connectors: 1. Google Analytics 2. Google Search Console Analytics 3. Shopify Analytics

