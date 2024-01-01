Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. It streamlines conversations at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey by unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots. Unifonic’s solutions integrate customer communication channels, including text, voice, messaging, and web, into a single platform that enables companies to create stronger customer relationships. As newer channels emerge and user preferences change over time, organizations rely on Unifonic to maximize customer engagement and optimize communication returns on investment. From SMS for online banking to WhatsApp customer service support, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform their customer experiences while allowing them to focus on core business activities without maintaining costly communication infrastructures. Unifonic connects local enterprises with their customers. This includes leading banks, financial institutions and government entities throughout the Middle East and North Africa, as well as healthcare providers, retail and e-commerce, and transport and logistics providers worldwide. With proven expertise in emerging markets since 2006, Unifonic is committed to delivering excellence handling 10+ billion annual transactions for millions of recipients in over 160 countries, backed by a local corporate presence in five countries and a dedicated team of 300+ professionals serving clients 24/7. For additional information about Unifonic, please visit https://www.unifonic.com/.

