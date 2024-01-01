Synthetic Data Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式
Synthetic data software enables users to generate artificial datasets, encompassing various data types like images, text, or structured data, derived from an original dataset or data source. This software empowers users to craft data from scratch, safeguarding privacy-sensitive information while preserving the inherent patterns and relationships of the source data. Techniques employed for generating synthetic data range from computer-generated imagery (CGI) to generative neural networks (GANs) and heuristic approaches. This technology serves as a valuable tool for companies seeking to streamline dataset creation for testing, machine learning model training, data validation, and other purposes. By leveraging synthetic data, users can mitigate compliance concerns and prevent the exposure of personal data, thereby facilitating secure data sharing and utilization. To ensure the security and irreversibility of anonymization, many providers integrate privacy mechanisms such as differential privacy, safeguarding against reidentification risks and preserving individual privacy. This approach enables researchers, organizations, and other stakeholders to share data without compromising privacy. Synthetic data software offers distinct advantages over data masking software. While both aim to protect private information, synthetic data software stands out for its capability to generate artificial data and scalability to handle large volumes of data. Moreover, it can help address concerns related to algorithmic bias by leveling biases present in the original dataset. For a product to be classified under the Synthetic Data category, it must meet the following criteria: * Generate synthetic data, including images and structured data. * Convert privacy-sensitive data into fully anonymous datasets while retaining granularity. * Operate seamlessly, allowing the generative model to automatically produce data without explicit programming.
提議新的應用程式
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
GenRocket
genrocket.com
透過企業測試資料產生實現連續測試我們的系統旨在幫助 QA 團隊以低成本產生他們所需的精確測試資料 GenRocket 是測試資料管理和測試資料生成工具產生器的未來 -