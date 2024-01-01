SVG Editors - 最受歡迎的應用程式
SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editors are software tools designed for creating, editing, and manipulating SVG files, which are XML-based vector image formats widely used for web graphics, animations, and scalable illustrations. These editors offer a range of features tailored to the needs of graphic designers, web developers, and artists, empowering them to craft visually compelling and scalable images with precision and flexibility.
Figma
figma.com
Figma 是一款向量圖形編輯器和原型設計工具，主要基於 Web，並具有由 macOS 和 Windows 桌面應用程式啟用的額外離線功能。適用於 Android 和 iOS 的 Figma Mirror 配套應用程式可在行動裝置上查看 Figma 原型。 Figma 的功能集著重於使用者介面和使用者體驗設計中的使用，重點是即時協作。
Penpot
penpot.app
Penpot 是第一個面向跨領域團隊的開源設計和原型平台。 Penpot 不依賴作業系統，它基於 Web，並採用開放 Web 標準 (SVG)。對於所有人並由社區賦予權力。
Boxy SVG
boxy-svg.com
Boxy SVG 是一款向量圖形編輯器，用於創建插圖以及徽標、圖標和其他圖形設計元素。它主要專注於編輯 SVG 檔案格式的繪圖。該程式可作為網路應用程式和桌面應用程式使用，適用於 Windows、macOS、Chrome OS 和基於 Linux 的作業系統。
Vecta
vecta.io
Vecta 是一款以團隊為導向的即時協作 SVG 編輯器，具有強大的基於 Javascript 的插件系統。輕鬆擴展和自動化，或建立包含數千個符號的流程圖、UML、網路、等軸測圖和 Web 圖表。匯出為多種格式和分辨率，包括 PNG、JPG 和縮小的 SVG，它們尺寸非常小，在所有設備上都能呈現精美的效果。
Vectorpea
vectorpea.com
Vectorpea 線上向量編輯器可讓您編輯向量圖形、AI、SVG 和 PDF 檔案！
SVG Viewer
svgviewer.dev
SVG Viewer 是一個用於檢視、編輯和優化 SVG 的線上工具。