With Tabular, it's easy to create quality emails that look perfect on every inbox and device — without ever seeing a single line of code. Already thousands of marketers are loving it because of the i... Show More tuitive design experience and ease of use. Many first reactions are that it feels like they’re using Canva or Figma — but for email design. **How can it help you?** 1. Design emails for your app or marketing campaign — intuively 2. Speed up your email creation process — quickly create or iterate on designs 3. Design drastically different experiences for mobile email readers — get full control over responsiveness 4. Cut costs and time — emails you design from scratch look perfect in 50+ major email clients 5. Collaborate with your team on email creation — create reusable team blocks, and structure projects in team folders 6. Your dedicated email design tool — use it together with any email marketing platform Visit our website, and try out a random email to get a feeling of the design tool.

