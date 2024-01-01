SHRM

SHRM

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： shrm.org

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「SHRM」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.
目錄:
Business
Training & Development Companies

網站： shrm.org

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 SHRM 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

pmi.org

Cognician

Cognician

cognician.com

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

您可能也會喜歡

Common Sense Media

Common Sense Media

commonsensemedia.org

Envoy

Envoy

envoy.com

Oyster

Oyster

oysterhr.com

Frontiers

Frontiers

frontiersin.org

OfficeRnD

OfficeRnD

officernd.com

Parents

Parents

parents.com

Seeker

Seeker

seeker.com

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

linkedin.com

Bluecrew

Bluecrew

bluecrewjobs.com

People Matters

People Matters

peoplematters.in

Comeen

Comeen

comeen.com

HrFlow.ai

HrFlow.ai

hrflow.ai

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.