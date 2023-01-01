WebCatalog

Semplates

Semplates

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： semplates.io

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Semplates」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Semplates is an innovative email template service that allows you and your company to make the most of using Amazon SES - without coding or using the terminal. Our user-friendly platform with its drag-and-drop editor empowers you to create and manage templates for automated emails sent via AWS SES. This makes it a breeze to design beautiful, responsive, and personalized templates for transactional emails that suit your brand. A seamless collaboration is key. That's why Semplates allows you to invite team members from Product, Design, and Development to work on templates together, streamlining your workflow. In order to conveniently manage email automation for various clients, environments, or projects, one Semplates account can be connected with multiple AWS accounts or regions. For greater flexibility and efficiency, you can even move templates between different AWS accounts. While Semplates only provides the interface for a convenient simple email automation, the data itself is hosted exclusively on AWS and not accessed by Semplates. This leaves control over server locations and customer data in your hands at all times. Hence, Semplates is not only a convenient and efficiency-boosting tool for email automation, but also a secure choice for companies dealing with sensitive customer data.

目錄:

Productivity
Email Template Builder Software

網站： semplates.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Semplates 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Square

Square

squareup.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Flodesk

Flodesk

flodesk.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Beefree

Beefree

beefree.io

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.