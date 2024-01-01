WebCatalog

rapidmail

rapidmail

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： rapidmail.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「rapidmail」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Anyone can create and send successful newsletters with rapidmail. Easy to use, featuring reliable delivery and fully GDPR compliant, you will be able to send modern newsletters without expert marketing knowledge. Join over 200.000 customers already placing their trust in rapidmail today! As a member of the Certified Senders Alliance, our newsletter delivery rate is in the absolute top of the class - thanks to server whitelisting and long-standing experience since 2008.

目錄:

Business
Transactional Email Software

網站： rapidmail.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 rapidmail 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Mailjet

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.