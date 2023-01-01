Acymailing
網站： acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor - Dynamic content insertion (receiver information, events...) Managing your campaign: - Send an unlimited number of emails - Track your newsletter efficiency - Statistics (click rating, prospect conversion, open rate...) - See how much money you've made thanks to the content you have sent in your newsletters
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Acymailing 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。