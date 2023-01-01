Nest
網站： store.google.com
使用您的 Google 帳戶或未移轉的 Nest 帳戶在網頁瀏覽器中登入 Nest 應用程式。連接您的 Nest 恆溫器、Nest 攝影機、Nest Doorbell 或 Nest 設備，並將 Nest Aware 添加到一台或多台設備。
